Delta Govt ready to engage stakeholders in developing education sector

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta State government has reiterated its readiness to engage willing stakeholders to achieve sustainable development in the education sector.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Oghoro, stated this at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state during the inauguration of a special education centre, built and donated by the Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Oghoro said that the state government would always appreciate all forms of interventions in the education sector and commended the company for the initiative.

He highlighted facilities at the centre to include six classroom block, well equipped Science laboratories, library, sick bay and an electricity generator.

He noted that the project was unique and would address the needs of the learners with special needs in the licality, adding that the facility would also help to improve the capacity of teachers and learning process in the school.

While urging the centre to make good use of the facilities and ensure that they carried out periodic maintenance so as to guarantee their sustainability, Mr. Oghoro called on corporate organisations and well meaning individuals to emulate the gesture of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Principal of the centre, Mrs. Ezeh Francisca, expressed gratitude to Chevron for the gesture.

Mrs. Ezeh said that the centre was established in 1995 by two specialist teachers, herself and one other from the Post Primary Education Board, Asaba, stressing that at the inception, accommodation was a teething problem.

She stated that the centre offered formal education and vocational skills for persons with disabilities in primary and secondary school levels and listed categories of learners in the centre to include persons with visual, hearing impairments and intellectually disabled.

Mrs. Ezeh enumerated the challenges facing the centre to include inadequate teachers, lack of funds and means of mobility, especially to convey the students, saying that the student population of the centre dropped drastically because most of the students were living closeby to the former location and could not continue as a result of the high cost of transportation.

In their separate remarks, Director of Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, Michelle Pflueger, who was represented by Mr. Abimbola Olajide and the Chief Upstream Investment Officers of NUIMS, Bala Wunti, represented by Okoro Ehis Brenda, enjoined the students to make good use of the opportunities they had to acquire sound education as future leaders.

The duo said that they were optimistic that the donation would lay the foundation that would enable the students with special needs to achieve their education and potentials in life and compete favourably well with other individuals in the society while also appreciating the Delta State Government for its unwavering support towards the successful completion of the project.

