Delta govt launches aggressive sickle cell disease prevention initiative

By Owen Akenzua

In a bold move to combat Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), the Delta State Government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to scale up awareness, prevention, and treatment of the condition.

First Lady of Delta State and Founder of the ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, while speaking at the 2025 World Sickle Cell Day commemoration, held at the Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, Asaba, emphasized the need for collective action to tackle sickle cell disease.

The first Lady who was represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mrs. Ewoma Erijo, advocated for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that adequate awareness about sickle cell disease was created particularly at the grassroots level.

She strongly emphasized the need for mandatory genotype testing, stressing that a collective effort was crucial in preventing new cases of the condition.

Deaconess Oborevwori said “Sickle Cell Disease is not a death sentence, but a reminder of the importance of knowing your genotype,”

Continuing, “We must intensify efforts to prevent new cases through education and responsible health choices.”