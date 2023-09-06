Delta Govt gives contractor 48 hours ultimatum to relocate to site

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Delta State government has given the contractor handling the construction work at the Lander Brothers Anchorage, Asaba, 48-hour ultimatum to state why the contract should not be terminated.

The commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Darlington ijeh, gave the order in Asaba while addressing newsmen in his office.

Ijeh stated that the contract was awarded to Messrs Jabi Boat Club Abuja on 1st December, 2020, and in the agreement reached with the state government, the firm was to build, operate and transfer within a specified period, with operation of the facility expected to have commenced in year 2023.

He stressed that all the contractor had done on the site was to demolish the structure that was a tourist site and generating revenue for the state and youths of the community who had small businesses where the Lander Brothers’ Anchorage is located in Asaba.

Ijeh added that the contractor was contacted in August, 2023, requesting the firm to return back to site and build back the structure that was demolished, but that directive was ignored by Messrs Jabi Boat Club Abuja, and as at today, no single presence of the firm was seen on site.

He also added that the contract was awarded to Messrs Jabi Boat Club, Abuja the same day with that of the Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Film Village, saying that the park had been built, handed over to the state government and subsequently commissioned for use by Deltans.

The commissioner, however, cleared the air that the Delta State Government had not sold and had no intention of selling off the Lander Brothers’ Anchorage to private individuals.

