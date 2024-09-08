Delta Govt commences enforcement of security cameras in public places

By Nosa Akenzua

As part of measures to provide adequate security in and around public places, the State Government has directed all owners of such facilities to install Smart Surveillance Cameras failing which the places would be sealed and their owners prosecuted.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, residents and business owners in the State are reminded of an existing law which requires that every owner or proprietor of any of the Public Places listed in the law is to install the prescribed smart Surveillance Cameras in the place to support crime control efforts of the State government.

READ ALSO: Tinubu assures of commitment to free election, as…

He said the public places listed in the law include shopping malls, Eateries, Cinemas, Supermarkets, Petrol/Gas Stations, Private Parks, Event Centres, Hotels, Public and Private Offices, Worship Centres, and Schools.

Dr Emu noted that although the Law became operative on July 28, 2020, its observance has been very poor. Thus, the very important help which the surveillance cameras ought to give the security agencies in their professional work of providing adequate security in and around these public places has not been available. Therefore, with increasing crime trends, the state government is strengthening existing security arrangements which include the enforcement of this law among other initiatives.

The SSG gave the prescribed specifications of the surveillance cameras to include for outdoor viewing: 4k bullet CCTV camera – 8MP with 50m night vision (show colour at night); 4k Ultra HD Video – captures high quality 4k images up to 20 frames per second. The camera records files with resolution of 3840 x 2160, equivalent to 4 frames.

For indoor cameras the SSG said it should be a 4k 8mp dome IP camera – built-in mic, starlight video (shows colours at night, 12vdc or PoE, IP67 Weatherproof, Wall/Ceiling/Pole Mount Lens type: fixed focal length, 2.8mm and 4mm.

While Speed dome rotating IP camera for streets and Roads must be 4k 8mp IP Camera and must have the following features 1/1.8” progressive scan CMOS, High-quality imaging with 8MP resolution, Excellent low-light performance, 32x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, Expansive night view with up to 650-foot (200m) IR range. Face capture: up to 5 captured at the same time. Active Deterrence: White flashing light and audible warning can be triggered by certain events, MD 2.0 – Human and vehicle deterrence.

The statement further added that failure on the part of any owner or proprietor of any of the public places listed above to install the prescribed camera attracts, on conviction, a term of 2 years imprisonment and a fine of N500, 000.00 with the additional liability of having the affected place sealed-up until compliance is achieved.

The statement assured all Deltans and residents in the State of the government’s strong resolve to protect them, but added that all must play their part to assist the government and the security agencies to deliver on this commitment to keep everyone safe and businesses functional.