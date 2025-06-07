Delta govt approves N6.7bn UBEC counterpart Fund

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Executive Council, Thursday, approved series of multi-billion naira road construction and rehabilitation projects aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting economic activities across the state.

The council also approved the release of N6.7 billion as the state’s counterpart funding to access the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) grant for educational development.

The approvals, which were announced at the end of the State Exco meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba, are part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance road connectivity in urban and rural communities, while also strengthening the basic education sector.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, told journalists that the road projects cut across the three senatorial districts and include both new constructions and major rehabilitations, with a focus on economic viability, accessibility, and long-term durability.

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Aniagwu said Exco approved significant investments in road infrastructure to accelerate economic activities and improve the quality of life.

He stated that the N6.7 billion Universal Basic Education counterpart funding will enable the state to draw matching grants for the construction, renovation, and equipping of public schools.

He emphasized that the dual focus on roads and education aligns with Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructural renewal and human capital development.

“There were a lot of considerations at today’s Exco meeting, ranging from road construction to improvements in our education sector. There are some communities today where we had the opportunity to approve and appointment of royal fathers,” Aniagwu said.

He listed approved projects as follows: “Reconstruction of failed sections of the Uzere–Asaba-Ase Road, Aboh–Akarai concrete road with a 100m bridge across the Okiri River in Ndokwa East, Eku–Osubi Road, Okpanam–Ugbolu Road.

“For the sake of fluctuations, we have reviewed upwards some contracts awarded during the last administration. These include the Ejeme-Aniogor–Obidugbo–Ekuku-Agbor Road Phase 1, Ajuebor and Uwaezueka Streets in Boji-Boji Owa, Amai–Aragba Road with 40 percent mobilisation, and Idheze Internal Roads Phases 1 and 2.

“Others approved are the Ovrode–Aradhe Road Phase 1, Amaka/Ogodogo/Ivu Access Road in Okpolo-Enhwe, Atuma-Iga Internal Roads, the construction of Arho Road by Heroes of Faith, Ughelli, and the repudiation and re-award of Imohwe Street, Ekiugbo, to connect Oteri and Iwremaro Town Phase 1. Also approved are the rehabilitation/asphalt overlay of Olu Palace Road/Ugbori/Ekurede-Itsekiri Road, and the construction of Orugboh Roads in Warri South.

“Additional approvals include the rehabilitation/asphalt overlay of the Ekpan/Oviorie/Ovu-Inland/Okpara-Inland/Isiokolo/Kokori Road in Ethiope East LGA, the Bulu-Angiama Road in Patani LGA, Overflow Avenue in Amukpe, Torugbene Internal Roads, and an upward review of the new tankers’ park at Niger Cat, Ekpan. Also approved are the Mereje–Ekokor–Erogbo Road Phase 1, the construction of the Delta State House of Assembly’s Cooperative Estate Road, Okpanam, and Chief Wellington Oyibo Community Road in Mosogar.”

Speaking further, he said; “Exco also approved the supply and installation of workshop tools and equipment at Omadino Technical College and Model Technical College, Oghara-Efe; the construction of an administrative block, hostels, dining and kitchen, mechanical and welding workshops at the new Model Technical College, Akugbene; a review of the contract sum for the new Model Technical College, Irri; the construction of a 12-terrace building at the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters, Asaba; and the concessioning of the Issele-Uku Garment Facility/Skill Acquisition Centre.

“The Exco approved the extension of electricity supply and installation of six transformers at Orugbo, Ode-Itsekiri, Ajigba, Inorin, Usele, and Ugbodede communities, all in Warri South Local Government Area.

“We also approved the appointment of several traditional rulers, including Obi Michael Ogochukwu Osemedua Isichei as the Obi of Ubulu-Okiti; HRM Obi Cletus Nkeakam Ochei as the Obi of Ukwu-Oba Kingdom; HRM Okorocha Emoghene Osuokpa I as the 39th Okpara-Uku of Orogun Kingdom; HRM Obi Ikechukwu Chukwuemeka Ugboma as the Obi of Issele-Azagba Kingdom; HRM Patrick Okpomor Agre as the Ovie of Igbide Kingdom; and HRM Michael Avwerotakpo Eyareya (Eyareya II) as the Orovworere of Effurun-Otor Kingdom.”

Aniagwu added that Governor Oborevwori has directed the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education to carry out investigations into the buildings and furniture needed to improve the primary and secondary education sectors in the state.