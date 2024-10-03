Delta Govt approves building Of Medical College at DSUST, Ozoro

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State government on Thursday approved the building of a College of Medical Sciences at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, (DSUST) Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said the approval was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

Osuoza, flanked by Commissioners for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze; his counterpart in Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu; Higher Education, Professor Nyerovwo Tonukari and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, said Exco also approved the payment of compensation for land acquired by the state government for the establishment of the DSUST, Orerokpe campus.

He said: “Exco today approved the construction of internal roads at the Headquarters of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ibusa, in Oshimili North Local Government Area, construction of Aziken Avenue, DDPA Low Cost Housing Estate, Boji-Boji, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area.

“Exco approved the construction of Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road phase 1, and Eweshi – Utagba-Uno Road, both in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

“We also approved the construction of the main access road to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; construction of Sokoh Estate Road and Okito Street, Off Airport Road, Effurun, in Uwvie Local Government Area; the construction of internal roads in Kiagbodo phase 1, and the rehabilitation of Odimodi/Okonto/Ogulaha Road, both in Burutu Local Government Area.”

“Also approved are the construction of Odoziobodo/Aninta Street, off Ezenei Avenue, Oshimili South LGA, rehabilitation of Ekakpamre/Ekrokpe/Usiefrun and Orhuwhorun Road in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas, and the construction of Bezi Road, off College Road in Aladja in Udu Local Government Area.

“Others include construction of Uduophori Secondary Commercial School Road in Patani Local Government Area, construction of Ofuegbe Street, Amai in Ukwuani Local Government Area; construction of Oloma/Eyewuoma internal roads at Koko beach and the construction of Ogbogudu community road in Egbema, Warri North Local Government Area.”

Osuoza also said Exco approved counterpart funding in respect of Delta State AUDA/NEPAD innovative strengthening of small holder farmers capabilities towards productive land restoration amid COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He added; “Exco also approved the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Prince Samuel Akpomieme Fuludu, as the Pere of Ngbelebri-Mein Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area.

“Exco also approved the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Simon Wajutome Odhomo, Igbogidi I, as the new Odiologbo of Irri Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area,” the Information Commissioner added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said Governor Oborevwori had “a bird’s-eye view” of the entire state, hence projects were approved across the three Senatorial Districts in line with the opportunities for all plank in his administration’s MORE Agenda, stressing that 11 new road projects were approved for his ministry.

On the failed portions of Benin-Asaba highway at Ezenei Junction Asaba, Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori was interested in the quick repair of the road due to the untold hardship the failure had on commuters.

He pointed out that the contractor engaged by the Federal Government was taking steps to rehabilitate the section and appealed for more patience.

In his remark, Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze said work was ongoing on already approved road constructions across the state, adding that the new approvals were in line with Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda for meaningful development across the state.