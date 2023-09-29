Delta Governorship Election: Tribunal dismisses Omo Agege’s petition against Oborevwori

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Governorship Election Tribunal has handed down its judgment, dismissing the petition by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The tribunal upheld the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 Delta State gubernatorial election.

The three-man panel responsible for this decision cited “lack of merit” as the primary reason for the dismissal of Senator Omo-Agege’s petition.

The tribunal’s ruling effectively puts an end to the legal challenge against Governor Oborevwori’s election.

Senator Omo-Agege contested the outcome based on what he believed were irregularities in the electoral process.

However, the tribunal’s verdict now confirms Governor Oborevwori’s victory and solidifies his position as the governor of Delta State.

In a swift reaction, media aide to Senator Omo Agege, Mr Sunny Areh said

“the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has directed his legal team to immediately proceed with an appeal against today’s judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State.

“Senator Omo-Agege said the Tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner untenable.

READ ALSO: Igbo Leaders Need To Dailogue With IPOB– Anyim

“It is a no brainer that the Tribunal operated under a very challenging environment. It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal. I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote”, Senator Omo-Agege stated.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com