Delta Gov, Oborevwori dumps PDP, declares for APC

By Tom Okpe

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, in what looks like alignment and realignment in the State political terrains, dumped his People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The defection was confirmed, after a high level closed door meeting at the Government House, Asaba by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, who affirmed that the decision was taken after extensive consultations with key political stakeholders on Wednesday.

Governor Oborevwori, who was elected on the PDP platform in 2023, was warmly welcomed by top APC chieftains in what many described as a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oborevwori, at his defection, said the move was taken in the best interest of Delta State’s long-term development and political stability.

The Governor was warmly received by senior APC officials in what observers described as, “strategic realignment” that could reshape the political dynamics of the South-South region, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that last week at a media chat, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike stated that himself, Delta State Governor, Oborevwori and the Cross Rivers Governor, Otu will work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success in the 2027 Presidential election.