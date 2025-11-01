Delta Gov gets commendation for sustaining SDGs goals

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been commended for the growth and sustainability of the SDGs in Delta State.

The Director-General and Focal Person on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), Delta State, Chief Daniel Ogbodo Ivwighren (JP) gave the commendation at the grand finale of the 10th anniversary celebration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals tagged “Decade of Action”.

Chief Ivwighren revealed that the state government under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had greatly domesticated and implemented the SDGs at the grassroots and also approved the release of the sum of N600 million part of the state counterpart funding under the 2024 Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) for SDGs projects across the State.

He said that the funds have helped in implementing the SDGs projects across the State and also supported critical projects geared towards improvement in health care delivery, education, environment sustainability, affordable energy, water and sanitation and economic opportunities, especially at the local level.

The SDGs Focal Person, however, urged all stakeholders to renew their commitments, amplify their efforts, collaborate and partner with the SDGs as the year 2030 approaches.

He emphasized the need for them to redouble their efforts towards achieving the SDGs, adding that “together we can create a brighter future for all”.

He thanked the Governor for his leadership and commitment to the SDGs, assuring that SDGs under his watch would continue to work with all stakeholders to achieve the SDGs goals.

In her remark, the Director of Personnel Management at the Senior Management Office of the Head of Service), Mr Ogolokpe Williams, who represented the Head of Service , Dr. Mrs M.I. Oseji said that there was a need for serious collaboration among stakeholders to progress the growth of the SDGs goals and targets in the state.

He emphasized the need to reach out to the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies that are inter- related with the SDGs goals.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ejiro Jamani, who was represented by the Director of Climate Change in the Ministry, Mrs Vivian Briggs specifically stressed the need for sustained collaboration among stakeholders.

The event which was attended by stakeholders cut across the different sectors of the economy and particularly those related to the SDGs goals, featured paper presentation by a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, SSA on Civic Engagement and Civic Society, Civicist Rex Anighoro and the 10 years Delta State SDGs’ achievements in retrospect from 2016 to 2025 by Amb. Augusta Keneboh, who is the Technical Consultant to the Delta State SDGs as well as the presentation of awards to some critical SDGs stakeholders and partners.