Delta First Lady hosts wives of NASS members, calls for stronger women collaboration

Tobore Oborevwori, the wife of the Delta State Governor and Founder of the You Matter Charity Foundation, Tobore Oborevwori, has urged women in leadership positions to work together in promoting national development, family values, and social inclusion.

Deaconess Oborevwori made the call when she hosted wives of members of the National Assembly at Government House, Asaba, in a meeting aimed at strengthening collaboration among women leaders and fostering empowerment initiatives across communities.

Welcoming the delegation, the Delta First Lady commended the visitors for their supportive roles to their spouses and for their individual efforts toward peace and community development.

She emphasized that women must remain voices of compassion and agents of positive change, particularly at the grassroots level.

According to her, the essence of the interactive session was to “build stronger partnerships, share experiences, and equip women with the tools to influence governance and improve the quality of life of our people.”

Deaconess Oborevwori also highlighted that her foundation, the You Matter Charity Foundation, continues to champion healthcare, women and youth empowerment, and social welfare programs in line with the MORE Agenda of the state government and the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting lawmakers’ wives, Mrs. Blessing Mutu, wife of the member representing Patani and Bomadi Federal Constituency, commended Deaconess Oborevwori for her exceptional leadership and humanitarian spirit.

She described the Delta First Lady as “a shining example of womanhood whose dedication to service continues to inspire others.”

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Chief Mrs. Eunice Anirah, lauded the First Lady for redefining the role of the governor’s wife through humility, compassion, and service.

She also praised the Oborevwori administration for implementing people-oriented policies that empower women and youths across the state.

Chief Anirah further urged the visitors to sustain partnerships that will enhance women’s wellbeing and strengthen national unity through shared service.

The meeting attracted several dignitaries, including the wife of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs. Timiebi Guwor; wife of the Deputy Speaker, Mrs. Ifeoma Akpowowo; Hon. Bridget Anyafulu; Chief Nkem Okuofu; wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Josephine Emu; Commissioners; and representatives of wives of local government chairmen and councillors.