Delta enjoying peace, progress in hard times – Oborevwori

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, said the state was enjoying peace and progress in hard times despite not borrowing in the one year of his administration.

Governor Oborevwori stated this on Sunday at the 1st Anniversary thanksgiving service of the 8th Delta State House of Assembly held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 34 Headquarter, Unity Model Parish, Asaba.

He said that the state was making impressive progress in infrastructural and human capital development despite the economic hard times bedeviling the country, adding that the state has not borrowed a dime to fund projects.

Governor Oborevwori said: “God has been faithful in the affairs of the state as people who live outside this state don’t know what we are enjoying, we are enjoying peace and progress.

“There is also abundance, for us to be in this hard times in Nigeria, Delta State has not borrowed in the last one year.

“You can see that members of the State House of Assembly are shining and I have told them that whatever other states are doing and we are not doing we will do it for them because they are great partners in the administration of the state”.

He urged members of the House to continue serving the people with the fear of God adding that God will continue to bless the state to become one of the best states in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor said the Assembly was thanking God for His infinite mercy over all the members of the State House of Assembly and for the one year anniversary of the 8th Assembly which was inaugurated June 13, 2023.

Guwor said the 8th Assembly was unique because it has one of it’s own and former presiding officer of the House as Governor.

He said; “Governor Oborevwori understands perfectly the workings of the State House of Assembly hence we have enjoyed robust partnership with the Executive.

“My colleagues respect the leadership of the House and there has been lots of cooperation among members and I thank them for their support and partnership.”

The Speaker commended Deltans for selecting the best out of the state to represent them in the 8th Assembly, adding that, “we received have 18 bills both Executive and Private member bills out of which nine has been passed and three assented to already.”

He lauded Deltans for the confidence reposed in the House, assuring that they would not let them down.

In a sermon, the Region 34 Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Asaba, Pastor Olufemi Olumide said thanksgiving has the key to open all doors and commended the 8th House of Assembly for appreciating God with a thanksgiving.

Pastor Olumide said the 8th Assembly was unique as it represented a new beginning in the affairs of the State legislature, saying the occasion has created accommodation for Christ to be at the centre of the affairs of the State.

The thanksgiving service was attended by wife of the Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, immediate past Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Kingsley Esiso, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi of the House of Representatives.

Others include State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Theresa Diai, High Chief Tunde Smooth, MD of Tantita Security Services, Chief Keston Pondi, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Maj-Gen Felix Mujakperuo Orhue I among other dignitaries.