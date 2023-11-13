Delta Dep Gov advises Nigerians in diaspora to visit home regularly

By Nosa Akenzua

Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme of Delta State, has admonished Nigerians who are living abroad to regularly visit and invest in the country.

Onyeme made the call at the weekend when he attended the burial ceremony of Deaconess Florence Ada Odili at Asaba, Delta State.

According to the deputy governor, “your parents had good intentions to send you abroad, but now that you have successfully buried them, do not forget your root

“It is important that you come home regularly, bring those things that you are enjoying abroad and make our state, our country better.

“We should be proud of our country and should collectively contribute to its development.

“As you can see, our state is very safe, investment-friendly and our people are very accommodating, so, try and visit regularly.

“Do not spend your whole life outside the country without coming home.”

He commended the Odilis for the successful burial ceremony and urged them to remain united and live in peace.

Dr Daniel Odili who is based in London, who received the Deputy Governor accompanied by his sister, Chiyenum and younger brother, Jeremiah thanked Onyeme for commiserating with them.