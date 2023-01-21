Delta: Defection from PDP to Delta APC, self-serving, worst political miscalculation – PDP Chieftain

By Nosa Àkeñzua

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) In Delta State, Barr Sylvester Imonina has said that the recent defection from the party to All Progressive Congress ( APC) by some heavy weights in his party, was a self serving in worst political miscalculation, insisting that PDP will win all its elections despite the defection.

Barr Imonina who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Thursday, said:”In our University days, there was this commonplace advice to us as youngsters that ‘We were the leaders of tomorrow’; provided we worked hard. As a result of same, we did our best possible to come out of the University in flying colours.

“Today, while some of us are relatively doing well in our chosen careers by dint of hard work, some are still working and hoping to be Leaders of tomorrow which seems like a mirage. No wonder, one of my late Uncles prayed for his son on one fateful day that, “trees should fall for other trees to rise”! I thought that Uncle of mine was uncharitable with his words (prayer), but now I understand him well”

He said that between 1999 and 2019, the likes of Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei, Chief Judith Enamuotor, Hon. Abel Oshevire, Dr. Olise Imegwu, Rt. Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, Chief (Mrs.) Faith Majemite and others who defected to Delta APC recently, held sway in Delta PDP and the affairs of the state adding that 99.9% of them were made by Delta PDP.

He added that the above-mentioned persons and others of their likes are not good students of history adding that in those days in the secondary school, :”We were taught in History as a subject of study that “no Empire lasts forever”. A good student of history should know that Empires rise and fall; and that there is nothing anyone can do about it. That reminds me of a known African proverb that “a good dancer leaves the stage when the ovation is loudest”.

According to him:”It is a known fact that some of those defecting to APC started licking the “bottom pot” of politics in their 30s and 40s. Today, while some of them are in their late 60s, some are in their 70s, yet they do not want to quit the stage for the younger ones to be Leaders also. In other parts of the Country, while some of their contemporaries are calling the shots at the National level and others are showing the younger ones the way up, our Uncles, Aunties, mothers, fathers, and grandparents in this part of the country want to continue to be enmeshed in State politics to the detriment of the younger ones. What a people”

Barr Imonina explained that the recent defection by these people and those contemplating defection to the opposition in Delta State, is self-serving and an attempt to continue to dwarf the youths in the State. adding the beautiful thing is that they are all walking alone; as the youths are wiser now.

He said:”The political misunderstanding/hiccups in some quarters in Delta PDP is a fight between the old brigade and the youths. The youths should take their pride of place by joining hands with Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori’s project for a greater Delta State. The duo are ready to give opportunity to the youths to showcase their inborn talents as bestowed on them by the Creator of Heaven and the Earth”

