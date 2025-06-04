Delta CP orders probe into alleged misconduct of officer in viral video

By Owen Akenzua

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered a full-scale investigation into a viral video showing an alleged act of misconduct by police officers attached to the Ebrumede Division in Warri.

The video, currently circulating across multiple social media platforms, features a man who identified himself as “DJ Young” and accuses some officers of unprofessional conduct.

In a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Command stated it “views such allegations with utmost seriousness” and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on abuse of power or any form of incivility by police personnel.

“The CP has directed an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident,” the statement read. “He encourages any individual or group, particularly the victim ‘DJ Young’ who appeared in the recorded video, to contact the Command through the Complaint Response Unit’s dedicated numbers: 09155570008 or 09011112311.”

CP Abaniwonda reiterated the Command’s commitment to justice, transparency, and accountability in policing, stressing that “no act of misconduct will be tolerated under any guise.”

He further charged all officers and men of the Command to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and conduct themselves in line with the law and the Nigeria Police Force Code of Conduct.

The Delta State Police Command is calling on the public to assist with credible information that can aid the ongoing investigation, assuring that appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings.