Delta Council unveils 2024 budget

By Nosa Akenzua

The Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Hon. Jite Brown, Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget of “HOPE” to the council legislators.

Addressing the Udu Local Government Legislative Assembly in Otor-Udu, under the leadership of Speaker Hon. Emmanuel Owhoio, Chairman Brown expressed his vision for a renewed sense of hope in the council area.

The budget, totaling Eight Billion, Eighty-eight Million, Ninety-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-Nine Naira and Twenty-Seven Kobo (₦8,088,093,239.27), underscores its comprehensive focus on economic revitalization, healthcare, education, and security, aligning with the M.O.R.E Agenda set by the State Governor.

Brown highlighted the funding structure, relying on the local government allocation from the Federal government and internally generated revenue. The projected budget of ₦8,088,093,239.27 allocated ₦1,327,019,655.55 for capital expenditure.

In response, the Speaker Hon. Emmanuel Owhoio assured swift legislative action, affirming the collaborative efforts between the Legislative and Executive Arms to ensure efficient service delivery for the people of Udu Local Government Council.