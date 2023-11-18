Delta community strategises against drug abuse, banishes 6

By Nosa Akenzua

The elders and stakeholders of Agbor Community in Delta State have banished six youths from the community over their alleged involvement in smoking Indian hemps and hard drugs among others.

Besides, the elders and stakeholders also in their resolution at the meeting held on Friday in Agbor town warned that any youth found smoking Indian hemps, including cigarettes or whatever in the areas, would be handed over to the National Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) for prosecution adding that the banished six youths will never return to the community even when any of their parents or relations die.

Recall that Agbor community and its environs particularly various security operatives groups , have in the recent times been heavily disturbed by the activities of the youths who have been allegedly involved in the use of hard drugs among others.

In a resolution that was contained in a communiqué signed by senior members of the community, Chief Hyacinth Afam, and Mr Williams Chucks respectively, a copy made available to our Correspondent, stated: “We have resolved on behalf of others that any youth or group of people found involved in the sales of these hard drugs shall be arrested and handed over to NDLEA, and also anyone or persons found smoking or consuming these drugs shall as well be arrested and handed over to NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution”.

The communique also warned patent medicine dealers to desist from the sale of hard drugs or face the full weight of the law adding that the decisions were taken in the best interest of the community that has currently been written in the bad books of NDLEA and other security operatives across the Country.

In another development, the state government has disclosed that a bill aimed at prohibiting parents from visiting their children’s schools during school hours was currently before the state House of Assembly. The Chief Inspector of Education in Ika South Local Government Area of the state, Mrs O M Olushola who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Friday said that the bill became imperative following the alleged killing of a teacher at Alihami Secondary Mixed School in Agbor, one Sunday Ofah

Mrs Olushola said that:” Teachers are not monsters but also parents trained to take care of the students under their Custody within the hours of 7:30 am to 2pm adding that teachers train people to become somebody in society, stressing that:”I want to let you know that a bill is already in the Delta State House of Assembly to prohibit parents from Coming to school during leaning hours, disclosing that the state government was already doing something to help the family of late Ofah who died in active service while she urged parents to assist the family in the interim.