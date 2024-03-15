Delta begins desilting of drainages ahead rainy season

By Nosa Àkenzua

The Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, DSCTDA, has begun the desilting of drains within the Capital Territory and its environs ahead of the rainy season.

The Director-General of the agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, said this on Thursday while briefing journalists during a clean-up of drains on Madonna way, behind Nigeria Television Authority, Asaba.

Ukah said that the exercise was intended to improve environmental cleanliness, reduce pollution, diseases and enhance the aesthetics of the capital city as well as to rid the state capital of flood related issues.

The DG, who reiterated the agency’s commitment to rid the state capital of environmental nuisance, however appealed to residents and business owners to imbibe self-discipline by not throwing refuse and waste items into the drains in order to avoid causing blockage, especially during rainy season.