Delta Attorney-General reiterates commitment to advancement of rule of law

By Emmanuel Ogoigbe

The Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, has reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of the State Ministry of Justice to supporting initiatives that promote the rule of law within legal boundaries.

During a courtesy visit by the Chairman and members of the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Rules, Business, Legal, and Judiciary Matters in Asaba, Ohwovoriole emphasized the crucial role of lawyers within the Ministry in comprehending and effectively implementing the new civil and criminal laws.

He highlighted the significance of their understanding and application of the laws in ensuring the success of the legal framework and the proper functioning of the court system.

Ohwovoriole stressed that a well-functioning court system is essential for fostering an environment conducive to business activities in the state, as it influences the confidence of businessmen to engage in commercial transactions.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law, Ohwovoriole underscored that the foundation for shared prosperity lies in a robust legal framework.

He noted that the administration’s M.O.R.E agenda, under the leadership of the Oborevwori Administration, is centered on peace and security, with the rule of law playing a fundamental role in achieving these objectives.

Acknowledging the Committee’s longstanding support, particularly during budgetary processes, Ohwovoriole commended their collaborative efforts and called for increased synergy between the Ministry and the Committee to enhance legal and judicial processes in the state.

In response, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Spencer Obokpare Ohwofa, expressed the Committee’s commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship with the Ministry and highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing legal and regulatory frameworks for the benefit of the state and its residents.

Hon. Obokpare said that they were also in the Ministry to see if there was any challenges that needed to be addressed.

Also speaking, the member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the State House of Assembly and member of the committee, Hon. Charles Chukwuemeke Emetulu noted that Deltans were lucky to have Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole SAN as the Attorney-General of the State.

He said that there should be a system of robust relationship with the Committee for the overall benefits of the state.

Hon. Emetulu urged the Ministry to always prioritize their needs and achievements during budget defence, stressing that whatever budgetary limits given to the Ministry as their envelope for the year should gear the Ministry to prioritize their needs.

The visit underscored the shared commitment of the Ministry of Justice and the Delta State House of Assembly to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the effective administration of justice in Delta State.