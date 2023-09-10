Delta Assembly passes N166.5bn additional supplementary budget

…receives more fund for appointment

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta State House of Assembly, has passed an additional supplementary budget of N166.5 billion into law. The passage of the bill was sequel to the second reading of the bill.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, led the debate on the bill, said that the additional supplementary appropriation budget, sent to the assembly for approval by Governor Sheriff Oberevwori.

Nwaobi explained that budget comprised of N46, 386,741,975 for recurrent expenditure, and N120, 200, 000, 000 for capital expenditure, making a total N166, 586,741,975.00.

The Aniocha South lawmaker commended Governor Oborevwori for notifying the house of the increase in revenue generated in the state, adding that the supplementary budget was necessitated to enable the state governor deliver on his promise of his MORE Agenda for all Deltans.

Other lawmakers, who added their voices to the supplementary bill included the Chief Whip, Hon. Pekins Umukoro, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe, Hon. Charles Emetulu, and Hon. Ferguson Onwo.

The lawmakers agreed that the additional supplementary budget was geared towards creating more development, enable the government complete ongoing projects across the state and initiate new ones.

The house has equally received names of nominees for the constitution of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, and Warri / Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The nominees were sent to the house through a letter from the governor, read on the floor of the house by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor.

The nominees are Hon. Dr Emmanuel Okoro as Chairman, and Chief Patrick Uka- Director General, while Chukuedo Chekube, Mr Ogaga Akpomedaye, Mrs Endurance Ibru as member for Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency.

In the case of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency, has Dr Joseph Otumara as Chairman and Hon Chief Godwin Ejiyenre as Director General, while Mr Isaac Itobi, Omoregie Stanley, and Mrs Mary Osiomwa are members.

The speaker said all nominees should submit 35 copies of their CV to the Office of the Clerk, on or before Monday, 11th September, 2023 and appear for screening on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

