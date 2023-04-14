Delta Assembly assures of commitment to staff trainings

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The leadership of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), led by the Speaker and Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reiterated its commitment to training and retraining of staff for quality service delivery.

Oborevwori, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, stated this during the opening ceremony of a three-day capacity building programme for staff of the House on grade levels 3 to 10 at the Benizia Hotel in Asaba.

It has the theme: “Standing Out, Making The Right Impact and Securing Our Future”.

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori said “as a policy thrust of the House to build a virile, effective and efficient workforce, the Leadership of the Delta State House of Assembly has made training and retraining of staff a priority for quality service delivery since the inception of the Seventh Assembly.

“Since 2019, we have been faithful to this commitment and God willing, we will sustain it till our last day in office.This is because training and retraining of staff is a catalyst for quality service delivery in any organisation.

“This training is therefore another opportunity for you to develop your skills and learn the right attitude in the discharge of your duties. As we all know, competence and positive attitude in an organisation are necessary for efficient and effective service delivery.”

The speaker enjoined the participants to give it the attention it deserved to justify the huge investment in the workshop, adding that “to whom much is given, much is also expected.”

He opined that the workshop would not only equip the staff with new skills, but would make them more effective in the discharge of their duties.

“We are hopeful and expecting higher level of performance in the discharge of your duties after this training programme.

He appreciated the management of the House, led by the Clerk, for their support and quality advice to the leadership of the House, just as he commended the resource persons for their presence, in spite of the short notice of the programme.

