Delta APC passes vote of confidence on Omo-Agege

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the gubernatorial candidate of the party and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

This was the decision of party in a meeting of leaders and stakeholders which took place at the APC Campaign Secretariat, Asaba on Tuesday.

Speaking at the well-attended meeting the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, expressed gratitude all members of the party and the people of Delta State for their support during the just-concluded elections, assuring that the mandate that was freely given to the gubernatorial candidate of the party, HE Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, would be reclaimed at the tribunal just as he urged members to remain steadfast on the works of faith and the labour of love.

Also speaking in the same vein, the Director General of the Delta State Campaign Council, Elder Godsday Orubebe, called on members of the party to remain focused, adding that the mandate of the Party would eventually be reclaimed.

He further, clarified the erroneous impressions concerning expenditure of campaign funds and told the gathering that every money allocated was appropriately disbursed as approved.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate H.E. Sen Ovie Omo-Agege CFR, while describing the votes gotten by the opposition as being toxic, expressed gratitude to members of the Party for the overwhelming support that was given to him during the elections.

He stated that APC is now the biggest party in Delta State and called on members of the party to remain united under the leadership of the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, assuring that the legal battle to reclaim the stolen mandate that was freely given to him by the voters in the State.

Omo-Agege expressed confidence that the judiciary will do justice to the case and return the stolen mandate to its rightful owner and that of other candidates as well.

Olorogun Otega Emerhor, the founding leader of the party in the State, Comr. Ovuozorie Macaulay, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei and Dr. Veronica Ogbuagu – all spoke in the same vein, urging members of the party to be united and calm, adding that the process of reclaiming the stolen mandate has begun.

High point of the occasion was the motion for a vote of confidence for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Delta North Senatorial Coordinator of the Campaign Council, Dr. Austin Izagbo and was seconded by Hon. Timi Tonye.

The meeting was well attended by prominent stakeholders and leaders of the party such as Olorogun Otega Emerhor, Olorogun Comr Ovuozorie Marcauley, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Rt.Hon. Olisa Imegwu, Senator-elect, Chief Ede Dafinone, Rt.Hon. Monday Igbuya.

Others include Dr. Otive Igbuzo, Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo, Chief Francis Obigbo, Deputy State Chairman, Surv Peter Akarogbe, State Secretary, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, State Vice Chairman Delta Central and Ogbueshi Eluaka Adizue, State Vice Chairman Delta North.

Members of the State Executive Committee, Local Government Chairmen and Secretaries, Campaigns coordinators of the different Local Government Areas, Directors, Deputy Directors of the Campaign Council, members elect of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Omonade, Hon. Spencer Owhofa, Hon. Alapala Anthony Ebitonmo, amongst others were also in attendance.

