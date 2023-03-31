Delta: APC Executive Committee approves expulsion of Cairo Ojougboh

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Delta State Executive Committee of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) has approved the expulsion of one Dr Cario Ojougboh from the party over his alleged Anti party activities, especially during the Governorship, Assembly Elections in the state.

In a statement signed by Valentine Onojeghuo Esq State Publicity Secretary APC Delta State, a copy made available to our correspondent stated:” This is to inform the general public that the All Progressives Congress Delta State Executive Committee has approved the expulsion of Dr Cairo Ojougboh as a member of the Party”

Rising from a meeting at the State Secretariat, Asaba, the statement added that the SEC took this decision following the resolution and adoption of the Notice of Expulsion earlier imposed by the Executive Committee of the Ika South Local Government Chapter of the Party on the 27th March,2023.

Part of the statement reads:’:”Consequently, in line with the provisions of Article 21.1(I)(ii), 21.3(iv) and 21.5(g), of the constitution of the Party, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh HEREBY stands expelled from the Party with IMMEDIATE EFFECT for various acts of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that has brought public opprobrium and ridicule to the image of the Party.

Any member of the public that deals with him, does so at his or her own risk as the Party will not be held liable”