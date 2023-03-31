Delta APC crisis: Omo-Agege’s controlled State Executive can’t expel – Ojougboh insists

By Tunde Opalana

As post- election crisis rages in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party chieftain, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has insisted that the state APC executive cannot expel him from the party.

He berated the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege for instigating the executive described as his gang of house boys to expel him from the Delta APC.

Ojougboh, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Emmanuel Ojeme said, “I was not surprise to read in the social media that Omo-Agege and his gang of house boys posturing as Delta State APC executive committee, continued in their delusional belief that they have the power to expel Dr. Cairo Ojougboh from the APC.

“They continue to live in the fool’s Paradise where they rightly belong. This frustrated, inexperienced, amateurish posturing party executives are already concerned to the bane of history.

“The teeming APC members in Delta State and the general public should ignore this infantile opportunists. And henceforth, we will not honour them with any other responses. In due course we shall know who owns the papa’s land.”

Ojougboh berated Omo-Agege for using impostors to tell lies against him, adding that with all their antics, the party will be wrestled from their hands.

READ ALSO: Plateau gov-elect, gets certificate of return laud

“Dr Cairo Ojougboh has no cousin known as Festus Ofume and that like Mace rustling like Festus Ofume. It is in Omo Agege’s character to present impostors to tell lies.

“The struggle to wrestle the Party out of the leprous fingers of Omo Agege has just begone. And this struggle is like a work in the park for Dr Cairo Ojougboh,” he said.

Recall that Omo-Agege through his campaign committee had accused Ojougboh of campaign of calumny against him.