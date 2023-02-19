Delta: 2yr-old girl allegedly stolen by neighbour sold for N500,000

BY NOSA AKENZUA

A two-year-old daughter of a widow, identified as Diamond Miracle, which was allegedly stolen by a neighbour in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, has been confirmed sold to a woman in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, for N500,000, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, has said.

DSP Bright, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, said that a human rights activist, Mr Isreal Joe, who made this available to the police, had disclosed on his Facebook account that the suspect was paid N50,000 as she handed over the child to another person, who then sold her to the Rivers woman.

It was gathered that Diamond Miracle, two years old, was allegedly stolen from Ekete, Udu at the weekend, as the windowed mother had threatened to kill herself if the child was not found, but a 25-year-old woman, who took Miracle to a nanny, confessed that Miracle was sold for N500,000 to a woman who came from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Divisional Police Officer ( DPO), at Ovwian Aladja Police Division, CSP Shaba Ushma, had been doing lots to assist with investigations as it was further gathered that the N50,000 was paid to the neighbour who allegedly stole the child and another N50,000 paid to the lady who handled the child to the Port-Harcourt woman as the money(s) were found in their accounts during the Suspects’ arrest and subsequent confession.

Speaking further, DSP Bright said that the Suspects upon interrogation, confessed to the crime, adding that they would be charged to court on completion of investigation, and warned members of the public against entrusting their children in the hands of neighbours.

Meanwhile, police operatives in Udu and Warri, Delta State, have arrested nine persons linked to the protest and burning of some banks property in the area.

DSP Bright confirmed that the Suspects allegedly destroyed the property of two Commercial Banks in the areas, and expressed his disappointment especially ahead of the 2023 Elections and called on parents to ensure they monitor their children against involvement in criminal activities.

