Delta 2023: The man Okowa, his political dexterity, opposition gangup to disgrace him

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The incumbent Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, had a long time ago prepared his mind on the quality of personality that will possibly be his successor.

Against this backdrop, It was gathered that no sitting governor who has painstakingly worked hard for 8 years, will allow someone with a different political ideology, take over from him. The system will always favour someone within its fold, someone who share same vision and political ideology with the current political players, in order to continue to consolidate and subsequent build on their achievements.

Meanwhile, It is an open secret that Governor Okowa before the gubernatorial primary, met several times with the national leader of the party in Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori to discuss and come to an agreement on who will possibly be his successor but Chief Ibori’s insistence on Chief David Edevbie, who Okowa wasn’t favourably disposed to, led to the keenly contested free and fair primary election where Rt. Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, current Speaker of the State House of Assembly, emerged victorious.

The fact that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, he crisscrossed the length and breadth of Nigeria with the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sources said that was one of the major reasons the party was defeated by the Labour Party in the presidential election.

Once Okowa came to Delta State and the election was shifted forward by a week, there was enough time for Governor Okowa to display the political dexterity that led to the trouncing of DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, of the APC, the closest rival to Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, winning 21 Local Government Areas to just 4.

“The Man Okowa” successfully commandeered his troops within the one week of extension to convincingly defeated the APC. While APC was enmeshed in politics of propaganda. This was the masterstroke the PDP needed to get the much needed victory.

Therefore, It is important to that “The Man Okowa” has paid his dues, therefore, deserves commendation as it was canvassed by his media aide, Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, who also is the Commissioner for Information in the state,:” Let us join hands together to encourage him in order to finish strong as he work towards building a stronger Delta, and subsequently hand over to a worthy successor in Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori come May 29th, 2023″

While Deltans are seemingly angry that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Kenneth Gbagi were fraudulently edged out through alleged massive rigging, It was gathered that Gov Okowa vented anger on the duo when it became clearer that losing the governorship might spell doom for his hard earned political career, a situation he allegedly went on spending spree thus giving out N10,000 each to Junior Civil Servants while Senior Civil Servants got N20,000.

It was gathered that this strategy urgently adopted by Gov Ifeanyi Okowa produced the magic wand as Deltans, particularly Civil Servants who had boasted to teach the Governor bitter lessons, suddenly were said to have smiled to the banks for an unexpected windfall.. They were said to have over night agreed to push out Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Barr Kenneth Gbagi from the race which was earlier at the outset shown that Oborovwori Sheriff Francis was a member of the “audience” in the race.

Sources said that Oborovwori Sheriff Francis had consulted several prominent leaders of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) including traditional rulers who however assured him that no matter the gang up against him, he will win the election. But the likes of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, among others were hell bent on Olorogun David Edevbie, or Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who interestingly was accused of greed and unilateral decisions.

Investigation revealed that while the battle rages, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Barr Kenneth Gbagi massively endorsed by allies of Chief James Onanefe Ibori who had vowed that since Okowa bluntly refused to accept Olorogun David Edevbie, they will install Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next Governor of Delta State, the battle that could be best be described as”Where Two Elephants Fight, The Grass Suffers”. Gov Ifeanyi Okowa as political mafia, allegedly employed the yet to be faulted surreptitious forms to subdue the duo with overwhelming results including working for his daughter to win a seat at the Delta State House of Assembly.

Speaking to journalists in Asaba, the duo, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Barr Kenneth Gbagi described the Governorship Election as massively rigged by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosing that tribunal will upturn their stolen mandate, adding that:”We have over evidence that the Okowa rigged the election to favour his choice of candidate, Mr Sheriff Francis Oborovwori. We are going to pursue the legal rights to logical conclusion that the matter will go to Supreme Court. We are going to disgrace Okowa and Oborovwori Sheriff Francis because Deltans rejected them”.

