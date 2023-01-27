Delta 2023: ‘Gbagi is mediocre in electioneering politics – PDP

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Spokesperson of the Campaign Council of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, has said that the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Kenneth Gbagi, is a mediocre in electioneering politics and a self serving politician.

He made the assertion in a radio programme monitored in Asaba on Thursday, saying that Gbagi’s political immaturity and lack of integrity accounted for the reason why the SDP campaign office in Asaba had remained perpetually locked, pointing out that the party’s governorship candidate will not be able to win in his Oginibo Ward on March 11.

Oghenesivbe noted that Gbagi’s lying tongue, his unstable character, pride and arrogance is responsible for his poor political career since 1999 and counting, describing the SDP governorship candidate as a reckless talkative who cannot be trusted with the affairs of Delta State, not now, not in the future.

The Delta PDP Campaign Council spokesperson recalled how Gbagi granted several newspapers, radio and television interviews to commend the governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, over his food governance strides; landmark achievements in infrastructure and socioeconomic development of the state, wherein he said Okowa is not only his trusted friend but a dear brother from another mother.

READ ALSO: Oyelese advises Makinde again, says ‘your re-election…

Oghenesivbe noted that the same lips with which Gbagi consistently commended Okowa, the same unbridled tongue he now deploy to cast negative aspersion on the integrity, pedigree and visionary leadership of his brother and friend; thereby exposing himself as a man of unstable character who is visibly suffering from acute verbal diarrhea and political inferiority complex.

“Gbagi is unstable in character, words and in actions. He speaks from both side of his mouth. He’s not fit and proper to occupy the office of local government chairman, to say the least.

“Gbagi is obviously the most undesirable governorship candidate in this election in terms of lack of preparedness, weak Political structure, pettiness and zero electioneering strategy.

“He does not have any business that’s flourishing, they are all moribund businesses. His Signature Hotel in Effurun is visibly empty. His Petrol stations pumps are dried and locked for nearly a year and counting. He should stop deceiving himself.

“As Minister of State for Education, Gbagi failed woefully. The Universities he claimed to have established were already at the point of approval before he was appointed. He was a junior Minister who took direct instructions from the Minister of Education, his Boss. His tenure was short and nothing to show for it.

“Gbagi did nothing as Minister of State for Education. The Staff of the Ministry celebrated his exit and prayed for him never to return. It was that bad.

“The numerous atrocities and fractured personality of Gbagi is also the reason why you cannot find one notable and accomplished politician in his campaign. He has no political structure. Gbagi is the Director General of his campaign, the head of the media team, and all in all. It’s shameful!

“Gbagi practically turned our Churches in Delta State to his campaign arena. No Ward to Ward Campaigns, no LGA to LGA campaigns. He attend Church services to cover his lack of political structure. A wicked man like Gbagi should never call himself a Christian, NEVER.

“Gbagi is obviously a failure politically and Deltans especially eligible voters will surely reject him at the polls, same way his first son disassociated himself from his governorship ambition. Members of the churches he visited will never vote for him.

“One thing is crystal clear, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will retire Gbagi and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, from active politics on March 11, this year,” Oghenesivbe assured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...