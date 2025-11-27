Dele Momodu Urges Peter Obi, Coalition Leaders to Back Atiku

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has implored opposition figures, including Peter Obi, to join forces with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to “rescue Nigeria.”

Momodu made the call while speaking as the keynote speaker at the closing lecture of a week-long celebration held in Jada, Adamawa State, to mark Atiku’s birthday.

In his address, the media mogul argued that among the current crop of political leaders, no one is better equipped to steer the nation’s ship than the former vice president.

He described Atiku as “a great manager of men and resources” and insisted that “no one is better prepared to lead this nation than Atiku at this time.”

Momodu traced Atiku’s political trajectory, highlighting his sacrifices for Nigeria’s democratic growth.

He specifically referenced the 1993 Social Democratic Party (SDP) primary, noting, “Atiku stepped down for my adopted father, Chief MKO. This allowed him (Abiola) to win the ticket.”

He further praised Atiku’s temperament, describing him as a “non-violent politician” who has consistently chosen peace and patience despite numerous betrayals.

“Atiku is not a violent politician; you will never see him parade thugs around him… Atiku is pursuing his ambition with clarity, without violence,” Momodu stated.

The Ovation publisher also credited Atiku’s various legal battles with expanding Nigeria’s jurisprudence and strengthening constitutional governance.

This call for a united front comes amid ongoing efforts by opposition politicians to form a formidable coalition capable of wresting power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Both Momodu and Atiku have recently identified with the ADC as a platform for this proposed merger.