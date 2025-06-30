Defence Minister lauds security agencies in fight against insurgency

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, has said that the military in collaboration with other security agencies in the country has tremendously dismantled the net worth of terrorists and bandits terrorizing the nation.

The Minister made this known weekend at the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) of NIPSS 45th Annual General Meeting and the election of a new National Executive Committee.

Badaru, who is also an AANI member, said the task of securing the nation must be a shared responsibility and everyone should play their roles to achieve the feat as the situation is challenging.

“The current security environment in Nigeria is dynamic and challenging, however, I am pleased to report that the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, continues to work tirelessly to restore peace and protect lives and property.

“We have made significant progress in dismantling terrorist and bandit networks, neutralising hundreds of operatives, including some of their top leaders. We are gradually overcoming a decade of insurgency and violent extremism.

“It is important to emphasise that the task of securing our nation is a shared responsibility. Through a whole-of-nation approach, we can achieve better results.

“This approach requires the active engagement of all stakeholders—government agencies, civil society, community leaders, and the private sector—in a coordinated effort to maximise impact,” he said.

“By adopting this strategy, we can address insecurity more effectively and promote sustainable peace and development,” he said.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III (Also an AANI member) urged leaders to better utilize the vast human resources of the National Institute, which is the Think-Tank of the country, to move the nation forward.

“The authorities must understand that NIPSS is not just a name. It is a center for the development of this country.

“The truth is that, there is no topic at all that hasn’t been addressed in one form or another by participants of this institute, be it security, agriculture, social issues, among others,” he said.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, in his address, challenged AANI members to drive the process of reconciliation and rebuilding trust among communities in Nigeria, pointing out that the insecurity and distrust in the country must be addressed in order to make any meaningful progress.

Mutfwang was represented by the Secretary to Government of the State, (SGS) Arch Samuel Jatau.

In his opening remarks, AANI President, Amb Emmanuel Okafor, explained that despite the economic challenges, the association has remained committed to strengthening advocacy and partnerships with stakeholders to promote good governance.