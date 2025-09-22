Defence Headquarters probes DICON factory’s ordnance explosion in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has commenced investigation into an ordnance explosion that occurred at Defence Industrial Corperation of Nigeria ( DICON) Kaduna facility on the morning of 20 September 2025

Spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said that DHQ deeply regrets to inform the public of the ordnance explosion.

He said while preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place while “specialists were concluding the destruction of remaining quantities of expired materials, including Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants, and other hazardous substances”.

The DHQ will conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents even as the industry remains committed to upholding safety protocols.

The incident tragically resulted in one fatality and injuries to other personnel.

He said the injured personnel are currently receiving medical treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery for those injured.

DHQ assure the public that the situation is under control and that there is no cause for concern. The surrounding community has been reassured that DICON maintains strict operational safety standards.