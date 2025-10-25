Defections won’t continue for long – Plateau PDP Chairman

The outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chris Hassan, has said that the wave of defections currently rocking the party is only temporary, saying that soon a stronger, more united and determined PDP will emerge.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Friday to mark his last day in office, Hassan, who was flanked by members of the state executive committee, urged members of the party to remain steadfast in promoting the PDP until the party regains its rightful position.

According to him: “As we prepare to hand over, I assure our supporters that our commitment to the PDP and to Governor Caleb Mutfwang remains steadfast.

“The Governor’s leadership has set a new standard in governance, infrastructure, peace and accountability, and we will continue to support his efforts to move the State forward”.

Hassan said he has no regret as Chairman working to restore the party as the ruling party in the State, after it lost the APC for eight years.

“We have no regrets returning the PDP to power, and the current administration under the party is doing well”, he said.

Hassan, who served for over four years, expressed appreciation to the media for what he described as their consistent support and partnership with the PDP.

“Your steadfast coverage and professional commitment throughout our tenure gave our party the visibility and voice it needed,” he said.

The outgoing chairman highlighted the party’s successes in the 2023 general elections, including securing the governorship seat, two senatorial seats, five House of Representatives seats, and 16 seats in the State House of Assembly.

Hassan also commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s leadership, describing it as a model for governance, peacebuilding, infrastructure development and accountability.

“His leadership has set a new standard, and we will continue to support his efforts to move Plateau State forward,” he added.