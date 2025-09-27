Defection: Our party is the best for Kwankwaso–APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Friday said that the ruling party remained the best bet for Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Oladejo said that the party had been watching ,with keen interest,the political trajectory of the 2023 NNPP Presidential Candidate and leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been insinuations in several quarters that Kwankwaso is considering returning to APC.

Oladejo said: “The truth, which even Kwankwaso himself cannot deny, is that the NNPP has become little more than a regional experiment – spirited, yes, but without the spread, depth, or resilience required to thrive on the national stage.

“The NNPP’s limitations are obvious, and to continue in denial is to waste the loyalty of his teeming followers on a platform that cannot carry them far.

“The APC, on the other hand, has proven itself as the strongest, most inclusive, and most formidable political family in Nigeria.

“We are a broad-based coalition that has successfully united diverse tendencies from North to South and continues to provide tested leadership that delivers real governance.

“For a politician of Kwankwaso’s stature, only the APC has the structure and vision capable of amplifying his relevance and securing his legacy.”

Oladejo urged Kwankwaso to stop wasting his political energy on platforms with no capacity to actualise his dream and that of his teeming supporters.

“We extend a hand of fellowship to Senator Kwankwaso and his movement.

“The time has come to stop wasting political energy in experiments destined for the archives of history.

“In politics, “the wise man joins the winning caravan, while the stubborn one is left behind in the dust.

“The APC is the natural home for Kwankwaso, his followers, and all well-meaning Nigerians who want to remain on the right side of history,” Oladejo added.

According to him,the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not an option for the politician as it has become a laughing stock.

He described other political platforms as “a party of contradictions, riddled with infighting and consumed by desperation.”

He added: “The same PDP that once shut Kwankwaso and many others out now parades itself as a credible alternative. Nigerians are not fooled. PDP has overstayed and outlived its relevance.

“For Kwankwaso and the NNPP, joining APC is not just the best bet, it is the only bet. PDP is a sinking ship.

“Other opposition parties are scattered bands of frustrated defectors.”

He said that the APC remained “the only true national platform where ambition meets opportunity, where loyalty is rewarded, and where collective progress is placed above petty personal interest.” (NAN)