Defection ‘ll not affect PDP in next general election – Party stalwart

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The chances of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), surviving the next general election is not in any way affected by the number of politicians defecting from the party, Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, has said.

Sowunmi, who was a guest in a popular television programme on Thursday night, added that the party will come out stronger before the 2027 election.

Recall that Sowunmi has earlier advised the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections Mr. Peter Obi, to return to the party, saying that the PDP is the only platform that will provide a formidable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2027.

He however cautioned those panicking over the gale of defection plaguing the party saying that it is too early to conclude that the PDP does not stand a chance in the next general elections.

According to him: “Within any single party, there are a limited number of coveted positions, such as the Presidency or state governorships.

“While some members are defecting, movements are occurring in multiple directions, with some politicians also joining the PDP or other parties.

“Why will the PDP not survive? Every position they want to contest has a few offices. The presidency of Nigeria is only one ticket in a party. So all the people that want to be president, can they contest for president under APC? The answer is no. In the 36 states, there’s only one gubernatorial ticket. All the people that want to be governor in all the 36 states in the country, can they get a ticket under APC? The answer is no.

“So, I think those who are decamping to the APC are decamping and those who are also decamping to the PDP are decamping and to other parties,” he said.

Sowunmi issued a stern warning against premature political analysis, noting that the next general election is not close.

“It’s too early in the day for anybody to be saying this person cannot go, this person will go,” he added.

The party chieftain said he was confident in the PDP’s foundational strength, noting that the party’s functional structures at the state and local government levels are intact.