Defection: Confusion as Edo Assembly appoints new PDP whip

By Titus Akhigbe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday nominated Mr Eugene Inegbeboh (PDP, Igueben) as the new Minority Whip of the Edo State House of Assembly.

His nomination came following the defection of the former Minority Whip, Mr Yekini Idiaye (Akoko-Edo I), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the plenary in Benin, the Speaker of the House, Mr Blessing Agbebaku, read a letter from the state PDP chairman, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, officially nominating Inegbeboh for the position.

The announcement, however, triggered a rowdy session after Mr Addeh Isibor (APC, Esan North-East I) challenged the legitimacy of the nomination, claiming that Aziegbemi’s chairmanship was being contested in court.

His objection was quickly countered by other lawmakers, including Minority Leader Charity Aiguobarueghian, who described Isibor’s claim as misleading.

Agbebaku intervened to calm the situation, stating that the House had no authority over internal party matters and urged members to let the issue rest.

Meanwhile, the House also passed a bill to establish the Edo State Public-Private Partnership Agency, aimed at enhancing infrastructural development across the state.