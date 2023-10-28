Decomposing child’s body found in Delta community

By Nosa Akenzua

Residents of Amukpe in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State have been thrown into shock after the decomposing body of an unidentified child, believed to be under 10 years old, was discovered in an abandoned well in the community.

It was gathered that a nearby resident who frequently used the well to wash his vehicle made the gruesome discovery late at night.

According to an eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, the man was fetching water from the well as usual when he felt something obstructing his bucket.

Upon inspection with a flashlight, he saw the body of a child floating in the murky water.

“He raised an alarm immediately, which attracted other residents to the scene. It was a pathetic sight. The body was already decomposing,” the eyewitness said.

The police were promptly informed, and they mobilized to the location immediately.

The body was subsequently removed from the well and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

All efforts by the police to identify the deceased and locate relatives proved abortive as of the time of filing this report, as no one in the community could identify the child, nor had there been any earlier reported case of a missing person.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, could also not be reached for confirmation, but a security source, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation had commenced to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim.

Meanwhile, residents at Egbe layout in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have cried out over the abandoned collapsed bridge linking the layout to Soko Estate Road in the area.

It was gathered that the bridge had collapsed in August, and residents had pooled resources together to fix it without any reasonable impact.

One of the coordinators of the fundraising to fix the bridge, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the money raised so far could not fix the bridge, as the failed bridge was built over a canal and needed a professional touch to rebuild it.

“Many people in the layout have not yet made their contributions based on several excuses. The work is significant and requires a substantial amount of money,” he said.

Mrs. Gabriel Akpka, a resident in the layout, stated that coming out of the layout had become a very long journey as they went through Word of Faith (Praise Centre) link road to connect to Jakpa Road and back to Warri Sapele Road before hitting the Airport Road in Effurun.

“It is like the Israelite journey, and what would have been a transportation cost of just N100 is now over N300.

Apart from the arduous journey, the roads are in terrible condition. Most of us park our cars outside the layout, and it is taking a toll on our time and finances,” she said.

The residents passionately appealed to the state government to come to their aid, as the cost of movement was impacting negatively and overwhelming for them.

