Deaf man drags ex lover to court in Kaduna

…..Seeks refund of N100,000

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A man with hearing impairment, Kuma Haruna has dragged his lover, Malma Bilkisu to a Shari’a court in Kaduna State.

Haruna is seeking the court’s assistance in recovering his savings, totaling N100,000, which he claims Bilkisu has refused to return.

According to Haruna’s brother, Abubakar, who testified in court, Haruna had been saving money with Bilkisu for a long time.

However, when he asked for his money back, Bilkisu claimed she only had N80,000, which was short of the N175,000 Haruna had calculated.

The case had previously been taken to a Shari’a court in Rigasa, where Bilkisu presented N80,000 but Haruna refused to accept it.

The judge in that case had suggested that both parties swear on the Quran but they failed to return to court.

The current case has been adjourned until March 17, when Bilkisu’s counsel will present her address.

Haruna is also seeking justice for Bilkisu’s alleged refusal to marry him, as promised.