Dchessking enlists Standard and More Money on 2-single EP “We are Blacks”

Fastrising singer and songwriter Ejiro Utibe Segbuyota popularly known as Dchessking seems not relenting on his grind as he keeps releasing dope tunes to delight his fans.

The multi-talented music act has come again with yet double single which he created to be an Extended Play- EP. Titled ‘Standard’ and ‘More Money’, Dchessking has proven that he know the music business.

With ‘Standard’ he is saying it is a break from the norm and he has set a new standard in all ramifications while he speaks about luxurious lifestyle in ‘More Money’.

Speaking about the project, he said he feels he needed to give his fans some more spicy tunes to always brighten up their day and lift up their souls.

“My fans are the reason why I’m still here. Therefore, I am responsible for their feeding their souls with great music and concepts. Standard and More Money are timeless songs everyone needs to listen to.”

