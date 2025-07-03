DBI, varsity partner to advance AI, robotics, cybersecurity research in Nigeria

By Ukpono Ukpong

The federal government-owned ICT training institute, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), and Miva Open University have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive academic excellence and deepen Nigeria’s capacity in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies.

The agreement, signed at the DBI headquarters in Abuja, formalizes the collaboration between the two institutions and sets the tone for transformative partnerships that would shape Nigeria’s digital innovation landscape.

It also aims to leverage their respective strengths to train highly skilled professionals to meet the demands of the fast-evolving tech sector.

The President and CEO of DBI, David Daser, and the Vice Chancellor of Miva Open University, Professor Tayo Arulogun, appended their signatures to the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions in a brief but significant ceremony.

Daser in his remark praised the dedication and resilience of Miva University’s leadership team, crediting their forward-thinking approach as instrumental in reaching this milestone. He assured the visiting delegation that DBI was fully ready to bring the MoU to life.

“Many MoUs are signed but not implemented. However, we are determined to ensure this one stands the test of time. We value this collaboration and believe it will contribute significantly to the development of Nigeria’s educational system.

“Now that the MoU has been signed, we are ready to hit the ground running. DBI is well-equipped and fully prepared to deliver,” Daser said.

Highlighting DBI’s nationwide presence, Daser said the institute’s campuses in Enugu, Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Asaba, and Yola would all play active roles in implementing the partnership.

“With this collaboration, we are going to add value to our NID program as well as other DBI programs and your own programs as well. As I said, we want to go far and we will take this collaboration seriously,” he stated.

In his remarks, Professor Arulogun stressed the critical need for collaboration in Nigeria’s higher education ecosystem, pointing out that many institutions still struggle with a “do-it-alone syndrome” that limits progress. “Many universities want to do it alone, rather than collaborating with established institutions like DBI,” he observed.

He argued that if Nigerian universities shared resources and worked together, they could achieve far greater outcomes.

“The resources available across Nigerian universities would actually be sufficient, if only we worked together,” Arulogun said, while urging other institutions to follow suit.

Reiterating Miva’s commitment to the agreement, he said: “You can be sure that once we sign this, we will hit the ground running, and then we just move forward. We will start sending our students here, and we will look forward to have your Diploma graduates to come in.”

The Vice Chancellor added that the collaboration opens up possibilities in talent discovery through platforms like Hackathons.

“In the area of Hackathon, it is something we can work together because through that we can identify a lot of hidden talents… It is actually a plus for us at MIVA, so we thank you so much to allow us to start this,” he stated.

DBI’s Head of Learning and Development, Emeka Nzeih, provided a brief overview of the MoU, stating that it was designed to establish a structured partnership focused on innovation, student engagement, research collaboration, and academic enrichment through shared resources.

According to Nzeih, the partnership will promote joint research in AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and other frontier tech domains. He added that students will benefit from real-world projects, internships, and mentorship, helping them develop problem-solving and teamwork skills.

Nzeih noted that Miva students and faculty would also have access to DBI’s state-of-the-art laboratories, equipment, and software for hands-on training and academic advancement. “We are not just signing a paper; we are creating a new future of digital education for Nigeria,” he concluded.