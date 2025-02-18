DBI, SBTS launch initiative to bridge digital gap in Nigeria

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) have officially launched a strategic partnership aimed at bridging the digital skills gap in Nigeria and empowering young people with globally competitive expertise.

Speaking at the media awareness launch in Abuja, DBI President/CEO, David Daser, described the initiative as a bold step towards youth empowerment and job creation.

“This initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the 3MTT program of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, an initiative designed to cultivate a skilled workforce that will drive Nigeria’s digital economy and establish the country as a global tech hub,” Daser said.

He emphasized that DBI’s core mandate is to bridge the digital divide by equipping individuals with cutting-edge ICT and telecommunications skills. The institute has trained thousands of professionals, students, and entrepreneurs over the years, and remains committed to digital literacy as a catalyst for economic growth.

Recognizing the need for collaboration to achieve greater impact, Daser noted that the DBI-SBTS partnership is a game changer, as it will provide high-quality, practical training in areas such as entrepreneurship, digital marketing, software development, cybersecurity, and business management.

“Beyond skills training, this partnership will offer mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and business incubation support, ensuring a seamless transition from training to employment or entrepreneurship. This is the kind of initiative that will help Nigeria unlock the full potential of its youthful population,” he added.

As part of its commitment to media professionals, DBI announced plans for a free one-week training for Labour Correspondents and ICT Correspondents later in the year.

Speaking on behalf of SBTS, CEO Evelyn Lewis described the partnership as more than just a strategic alliance, calling it a bold commitment to capacity building, digital education, and job creation.

“The world is rapidly evolving, and in today’s digital economy, the ability to adapt and equip ourselves with relevant skills determines not only individual success but national progress,” Lewis stated.

He emphasized the need for Nigeria to take the lead in closing Africa’s digital gap, citing DBI’s long-standing role in ICT training and digital capacity development.

“SBTS Group, on the other hand, has spent over two decades building world-class solutions in education, technology, and business process outsourcing across multiple continents. Together, we are leveraging our combined expertise to create an innovative, scalable, and sustainable model,” he said.

Lewis highlighted key goals of the partnership, which include: “providing globally competitive training programs that are hands-on and industry-driven

“Bridging the skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with employer needs, creating real job opportunities through employment pipelines, internships, and entrepreneurship support.

“Expanding digital learning access via modern platforms and distance learning.”

He called on the media to amplify the impact of the initiative, ensuring that Nigerians and the global community recognize the opportunities it presents.

The Head of Public Affairs at DBI, Akin Ogunlade, reinforced the institute’s commitment to bridging the knowledge gap and ensuring that Nigerian youth remain competitive in the global digital economy.

“Today’s event marks the beginning of an exciting journey—a strategic collaboration between DBI and SBTS, designed to create more job opportunities and empower young Nigerians with the necessary digital and entrepreneurial skills to compete in today’s global economy,” Ogunlade said.

According to him, the initiative aims to not just train, but empower, equip, and inspire a new generation of digitally skilled professionals. He also acknowledged the media’s critical role in spreading awareness, urging journalists and industry stakeholders to support the program.

The event concluded with a call for government agencies, private sector leaders, and stakeholders to make digital skills training a national priority, with the goal of fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives, businesses grow, and Nigerian youth become job creators and global digital leaders.