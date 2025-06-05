DBI, SBTS launch $150m digital centres to create 20,000 jobs

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a bold step toward digital transformation and job creation, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and SBTS Nigeria Limited have unveiled plans to roll out $150 million worth of digital infrastructure nationwide.

The initiative is expected to generate over 20,000 jobs across various regions of Nigeria, significantly bolstering youth employment in the digital economy.

Dubbed the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Security Operations Centre (SOC) project, the infrastructure is designed to provide cutting-edge training facilities for Nigerians and offer vital outsourcing and cybersecurity services to both private and public sectors.

A pilot phase has already commenced at the DBI headquarters in Abuja, with further rollout planned in Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and other states.

At the pre-launch and facility tour held on Wednesday in Abuja, President and CEO of DBI, Mr. David Daser, described the development as more than just a technological milestone.

“Today’s pre-launch is more than just the unveiling of new facilities, it is a powerful testament to collaboration, innovation, and our shared vision for a digitally empowered Nigeria,” he stated.

Daser emphasized that the initiative would empower Nigerian youth through training and employment opportunities in high-demand fields.

“Our partnership with SBTS Group has enabled us to make this vision a reality, bringing to life a platform that will train, employ, and empower Nigerian youth in the high-demand sectors of outsourcing services and cybersecurity,” he said.

He noted that the BPO Centre is structured to position Nigeria as a global player in the outsourcing industry, while the SOC would tackle rising digital threats.

“The BPO Centre is designed to position Nigeria as a key player in the global outsourcing industry, while the SOC is a timely response to the escalating threats in our digital environment, ensuring we build capacity to protect our national digital infrastructure,” Daser explained.

In addition to job creation, Daser highlighted the importance of resilience and security.

“With these centres, we are not only creating jobs, we are creating skills, resilience, and security,” he remarked.

He also praised the support of the Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Daser further called on the private sector to leverage the BPO services and invest in local talent.

“By outsourcing your business processes to the DBI-SBTS BPO Centre, you not only benefit from top-tier, cost-effective services but also play a direct role in empowering the next generation of digital professionals in Nigeria,” he urged.

CEO of SBTS Nigeria Limited, Evelyn Lewis, described the $150 million investment as a national development tool aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This facility is more than bricks and machines, it is an engine of innovation, job creation, and national development,” Lewis declared.

He said the project was being executed under SBTS’s Intelligent Capacity Building Model (ICBM), which blends real-time technological deployment with workforce development.

“It is built not just to train, but to transform, equipping young Nigerians with the high-demand digital and cybersecurity skills needed to compete and thrive in the global digital economy,” he noted.

According to Lewis, the digital centres would provide skilled professionals across multiple sectors, including oil and gas, banking, healthcare, law, and fraud detection.

“Through our ICBM program, we will provide a pipeline of skilled professionals who are ready to fill critical roles in cybersecurity, tech support, and digital operations, right here in Abuja, and ultimately, across the nation,” he said.

He added that training would be delivered in two phases, a three-month entry-level programme and a six-month advanced stream, with the shorter phase serving as a filter for further specialized development.

Lewis said that the DBI-SBTS partnership was not just a project, but a national mission to unlock Nigeria’s human capital for a secure and sustainable digital economy.