DBI Enugu campus takeoff excites South East youths

By Ukpono Ukpong

The South East Youths Stakeholders Forum (SEYSF) has expressed excitement over the official takeoff of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) Enugu Campus, describing it as a monumental step toward digital empowerment and youth development in the region.

In a statement issued to journalists, the Chairman of the Forum, Ezenwa Oyinrimba, applauded the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the DBI President, Mr. David Daser, for what it called a “timely and swift intervention” that led to the campus’ immediate commencement.

“We wholeheartedly commend the Minister and the leadership of the Digital Bridge Institute for their proactive steps in ensuring the immediate takeoff of the Enugu campus. This is a clear indication of visionary leadership and inclusive governance,” the statement read.

The Forum described the development as a landmark achievement that underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and promoting opportunities for youth advancement in the South East.

It emphasized that the DBI Enugu campus will provide young people across the region with access to cutting-edge digital education, skills acquisition, and capacity-building tools vital to thrive in the modern digital economy.

“This development is a beacon of hope and a catalyst for technological advancement in the South East. It will empower our youths, create jobs, and stimulate innovation,” the Forum added.

SEYSF called on the South East Development Commission, governors of the South Eastern states, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, traditional institutions, and the private sector to support and collaborate for the long-term success of the campus.

Meanwhile, the DBI President, Mr. David Daser, who officially announced the takeoff of the Enugu Campus, said the milestone reinforces the institute’s mission to expand digital skills training nationwide in line with the Federal Government’s digital literacy agenda.

“The establishment of the Enugu Campus is strategically designed to provide high-quality ICT and telecom training, ensuring that young Nigerians and professionals in the region gain the requisite skills to thrive in the digital economy.

“This initiative is in line with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, spearheaded by the Minister of Communication, innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani. It is also a bold step towards developing a highly skilled and globally competitive workforce in Nigeria,” he said.

Daser added that the new campus would also advance DBI’s National Innovation Diploma (NID) Program aimed at equipping students with practical, market-driven ICT expertise for sustainable contributions to Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic growth.

“Furthermore, the Enugu Campus will play a critical role in advancing DBI’s National Innovation Diploma (NID) Program, which aims to equip students with practical and innovative knowledge in various ICT fields. The NID Program is tailored to meet industry demands by producing graduates who can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic growth.” He said

Reaffirming DBI’s commitment, Daser said, “Through partnerships with relevant stakeholders, government agencies, and the private sector, the Institute will continue to foster an ecosystem that supports technology-driven education and skill development.”