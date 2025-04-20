Davido Releases Fifth Studio Album 5ive

Afrobeats superstar Davido has once again captured the spotlight with the release of his much-anticipated fifth studio album, 5ive, which dropped on April 18, 2025. The 17-track body of work marks a bold evolution in Davido’s sound, blending his signature Afrobeats energy with experimental elements from reggae, highlife, amapiano, and R&B.

Featuring a diverse lineup of guest artists, 5ive sees Davido joining forces with rising reggae talent YG Marley, Abuja’s street-hop sensation Odumodublvck, and soulful crooner Chike, among others. These collaborations bring a global flair to the album, infusing it with fresh textures and perspectives that reflect Davido’s continued ambition to bridge continents through music.

Critics have pointed to songs like “Be There Still” and “With You” as standout tracks, praised for their genre-blending creativity and emotional resonance. “Be There Still” in particular has been lauded for its introspective lyrics and fusion of reggae melodies with Afrobeats rhythms, while “With You” is already gaining traction as a wedding favorite thanks to its tender vocals and romantic production.

READ ALSO: Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Glamorous Union Unites Nollywood and Bongo Flava

However, not all reviews have been glowing. Some critics argue that the album’s midsection drags slightly, with a few tracks feeling thematically repetitive or lacking the punch of its opening and closing numbers. Still, many agree that 5ive represents artistic growth for Davido, showcasing his versatility and willingness to take creative risks.

With 5ive, Davido continues to solidify his place at the forefront of the Afrobeats movement, offering fans both across Africa and around the world a rich, emotionally layered, and rhythmically diverse musical experience.