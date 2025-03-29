Davido Reflects on His Wedding: ‘It Was Like a Holiday in Nigeria’

Afrobeats superstar Davido has described his June 2024 wedding to Chioma Rowland as a historic event that felt like a national holiday in Nigeria. Speaking in a recent interview, the award-winning singer reminisced about the massive turnout and the electrifying atmosphere that engulfed Lagos during the celebration.

“It was like a holiday in Nigeria,” Davido said, reflecting on the grandeur of the event. “The streets were buzzing, the energy was unreal, and the love was overwhelming.”

The highly anticipated wedding, which took place in Lagos, drew top celebrities, politicians, and dignitaries from across the globe. Social media was flooded with dazzling images and videos of the ceremony, showcasing the couple’s extravagant outfits, star-studded guest list, and breathtaking venue.

Davido’s comments have reignited buzz about the nuptials, with fans and industry insiders still reminiscing about the unforgettable day. Many have praised the event as one of the most glamorous weddings in Nigerian entertainment history.

As Davido continues to enjoy marital bliss, his reflection on the wedding has only further cemented its place as a cultural moment in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape.