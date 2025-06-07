Davido Gifts Daughter Imade an $8,000 Dior Bag During Sushi Date

Nigerian Afrobeat megastar Davido (David Adeleke) recently melted hearts and stirred conversation online after gifting his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, a luxurious $8,000 Dior bag during a special sushi date.

The outing, which took place in Lagos, was documented in a series of playful and affectionate videos shared on Davido’s Instagram Story, offering fans a glimpse into the artist’s life as a doting father.

In the clips, Imade, who turned 9 in May 2024, can be seen enjoying quality time with her father, dressed stylishly and smiling as Davido surprises her with the designer handbag—estimated at around ₦13 million. The pink Dior purse, believed to be from the brand’s iconic Lady Dior line, is known for its elegance and is often carried by global celebrities and fashion elites.

The heartwarming moment quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms. While many fans praised Davido for being an involved and generous parent, others questioned the suitability of gifting such an expensive item to a child. Some critics raised concerns about material values, while others defended the gesture, noting that Davido has always been vocal about his love for his children and his desire to give them the best life possible.

Davido, who has three children from different relationships, has consistently demonstrated strong family values and affection toward his kids. He often shares moments with them online, celebrating birthdays, holidays, and everyday milestones. His bond with Imade, whose mother is entrepreneur Sophia Momodu, remains particularly visible, with father-daughter outings and mutual expressions of love regularly showcased on social media.

This recent gesture adds to Davido’s reputation for combining star power with personal warmth—a blend that has earned him admiration both as an artist and a father. While the Dior bag has sparked debate, most fans agree that the sushi date was a beautiful reminder of the importance of family in the life of one of Nigeria’s biggest stars.