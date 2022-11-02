Davido: Close people that died in the last five years

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido recently lost his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido’s son with his fiancee, Chioma had reportedly died after drowning in a swimming pool.

A family source that was quoted on the incident said the three-year-old drowned in a private swimming pool at the family’s residence in Lagos.

The source said, “the boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital.

“By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late.”

The development has seen celebrities and prominent Nigerians express condolence over the death of Ifeanyi who celebrated his birthday a few days before the saddening incident, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

In the view to unraveling what led to Ifeanyi’s death, the Lagos Police Command has detained two domestic workers of Davido.

The security agency had earlier invited eight workers for questioning, however, six have been released and two detained for further investigation.

The talented singer in the last five years has lost some close people in his life which would be a painful experience.

Naija News lists the names of Davido’s pals and family members that died in the last five years.

Ifeanyi Adeleke (2022) Dj Olu (2017) Chime Aimechi (2017) Tagbo Umeike (2017) Ahmed (King jhaffi) (2020) Ogbeide Tijani olamilekan (2020) Obama dmw (2021) Fortune (2021)

