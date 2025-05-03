Davido Celebrates Chioma’s 30th Birthday Lavishly

Afrobeats superstar Davido recently orchestrated an opulent celebration in Atlanta, Georgia, to mark his wife Chioma Rowland’s 30th birthday. The event, held at an exclusive venue, was a testament to Davido’s grand gestures of love and appreciation.

💎 Lavish Gifts and Celebrations

In a series of Instagram posts, Davido showcased the extravagant gifts he presented to Chioma. These included stacks of cash, luxurious items, and a personalized note, all meticulously arranged to dazzle her. Accompanying these gifts was a bouquet of roses, adding a romantic touch to their fine dining experience.

This grand celebration is consistent with Davido’s history of lavish gifts to Chioma. For instance, on her 28th birthday, he gifted her four designer bags and a Richard Mille wristwatch. The designer bags included three Hermes Birkin bags and one Chanel bag, highlighting his penchant for luxury.

READ ALSO: SGF Akume tasks religious leaders on security

🎉 Star-Studded Affair

The birthday bash was attended by a host of celebrities and close friends, including former DMW signee Mayorkun, blogger Tunde Ednut, and Davido’s cousin B-Red. The ambiance was filled with joy and celebration as guests joined the couple in commemorating Chioma’s milestone.

Legit.ng – Nigeria news.

💖 A Testament to Their Bond

Davido’s public displays of affection and grand gestures underscore the deep bond he shares with Chioma. Their relationship, which has been in the public eye for years, continues to captivate fans and serves as a testament to their enduring love.