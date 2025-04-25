David Mark Urges Idoma People To Unite And Save The Land

..Leads Stakeholders to Pass Vote of Confidence on Och’Idoma

By Tom Okpe

Former Military Governor of Niger State and Minister of Communications, Col David Alechenu B Mark, Rtd, has called on Idoma people to unite and save the land from intruders.

He also said Idoma sons and daughters should come together as one body, against external aggression in the wake of the recent bloodbath in Idoma land where hundreds of persons have been killed and thousands displaced.

The former President of the Senate made this call recently at Otukpo, the ancestral home of the Idoma Nation, during the ‘Idoma Kingdom Peace and Unity Symposium’, held at the Och’Idoma’s Palace.

Senator Mark, ably represented by the Member representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, and Chairman, House Committee on National Inland Waterways Authority, Rep Ojotu Ojema, said, only unity of purpose can save Idoma Kingdom from the evil hands of the aggressors.

He said: “Until we come to the point where an attack on Agatu is an attack on Ado; where an attack on Obi is an attack on Ogbadibo, attack on Apa is an attack on Ohimini, it would be difficult to contain the external aggressors who are on a land grab mission.”

The Okpokpowulu Ki’Idoma, decried the persistent derogation on the Och’Idoma’s stool on the Social Media, inviting the Idoma Nation to understudy the reverence with which the Yorubas and other ethnic blocs accord their Paramount Rulers, therefore, calling on parents to train their children to respect their traditional leaders and imbibe the spirit of humility and unity.

The retired army Signal Combatant officer however, moved a motion for the passage of Vote of Confidence on the Ochi’Idoma, HRM, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John GCON, and it received a thunderous, ‘yes,’ reiterating the firmest belief of the Idoma Nation on leadership of the Paramount Ruler.

Senator Mark further moved a motion for the Idoma Nation to agree in sharing their ideas, resources, capacities and technical-know-how, in pushing back the aggressors from taking over the Idoma land.

This motion received a unanimous nod as all persons and groups agreed to work for the peace and unity of Idoma land.

Recall that the Otukpo and Akpa-Otobi Communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State were attacked on Tuesday, 16 April, 2025 with many killed, and hundreds, displaced form their homes by alleged armed herdsmen.