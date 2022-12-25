David Mark to Nigerians @ Christmas: Let’s renew faith in God

By Tunde Opalana

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged Nigerians to renew hope and faith in God in the quest to find lasting solutions to the socio -Economic and political challenges facing the nation.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message by his Special Adviser, Paul Mumeh to Nigerians marking this year’s Christmas celebration, said there is need to seek refuge in God saying “ if all things fail, God never fails”.

He canvassed for religious harmony between and among various groups saying that peaceful coexistence is needed for development to take place.

The former Senate helmsman bemoaned occasional religious conflicts in the land and called on religious leaders to do more in preaching the good news of peace, love and good neighbourliness .

Specifically, Senator Mark urged Christian faithful to not forget the essence of Christmas on the alter of merriment saying “Jesus Christ came to redeem mankind, preached the message of peace, love , forgiveness and help for the needy”.

He urged the religious to educate their followers on the need to be their brothers’ keeper at all times pointing out that “nobody can live a life of loneliness or isolation. We need each other to make the world a better place”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...