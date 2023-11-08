Dariye Seeks Support For Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Chibi Dariye has called on the PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party, LP, counterparts, Mr Peter Obi to support President Bola Tinubu’s led administration towards repositioning the country for greatness.

Joshua Dariye who was a two times Governor and Senator from Plateau State made the call in Abuja while reacting to the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election.

He said the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court is an indication of the aspirations and wish of Nigerians for him to lead them for the next four years and also renewable after the expiration of his first tenure in office.

According to him, having been affirmed by the Apex Court shows that his election was free, fair and credible

“I want to advice Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi to accept the will of God because you can work against His will and if it’s not your time, you have to wait for your own time because we must not destroy Nigeria because they didn’t win therefore they should put everything behind them and support President Bola Tinubu for the betterment of the country ” Senator Dariye stressed

On insecurity in the country, Senator Dariye commended the choice of the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G Musa and called for the support of all stakeholders and Nigerians in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He stated that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff has helped to stabilize the nation’s democracy and Army.

“The President went for the right person as the Chief of Defence Staff because he’s a man of courage and vision who has stabilize Nigeria ‘s Army and democracy because if you have a stable Army there will be stable democracy and he has been able to also combat boko haram and incidences of kidnapping has also reduced resulting to people travelling across the country freely” the former Governor emphasized.

Commenting on the off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States this Saturday, Senator Dariye advised the people of the States to come out and exercise their franchise.

He therefore stressed the need for all stakeholders, politicians and security agencies to effectively compliment the efforts of INEC towards ensuring the success of the poll.

Senator Dariye expressed his readiness to serve in the administration of President Bola Tinubu if given the opportunity to contribute to the success of his renewed hope agenda.

“As a former Governor, I left Plateau State better than how I met it especially in the area of agriculture, rural and Infrastructural development, so if I’m given a role under the present administration, I’m ready to do my best towards ensuring national development” He pointed out

While appealing to all Nigerians to remain prayerful, loving, peaceful and law abiding, Senator Dariye enjoined religious groups and Leaders to always contribute their quota to national peace, unity and overall development of the country.