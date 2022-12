Dangote wins employers’ lifetime achievement award

Aliko Dangote has bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the umbrella body of employers in the Organised Private Sector in the country.

The award was given during the 2021 Employers Annual Excellence Award held in Lagos as his pan-Africa Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) was named the “Best Company in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Sector.”

The awards were received on the industrialist’s behalf by a team of top management Officers led by the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin.

NECA President, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi said Mr. Dangote was being recognised for his huge contributions to nation-building and economic development through his various investments and the attendant job creation opportunities.

He described the business magnate as a torch-bearer in the private sector and commended his doggedness in investing in sectors that are capable of improving the nation’s economic well-being and transition from importers to net exporters.

Mr. Adeniyi explained that the Employers Excellence Awards meant to celebrate outstanding contributions of enterprises to national development are geared towards promoting and encouraging best practices in Corporate Performance, People Management and Industrial Relations practices amongst employers in Nigeria.

According to him “The annual award provides a platform for identifying, ranking and celebrating the resilience, doggedness and outstanding performance of employers in Nigeria.

“It is to recognise and publicly award enterprises that have exhibited excellence in Leadership, Governance, Innovation, Corporate Performance and Human Resource Management (HRM) amongst others and provide a platform for discussion and agenda setting on the need to embrace best practices in Corporate Performance, People Management and Industrial Relations through a well branded, presented, and organised event.

“This annual event equally provides feedback to participating employers on their status regarding attainment of best practices in Corporate Performance, People Management and Industrial Relations,” he added.

The Group Executive Director, Mr. Edwin while receiving the award described NECA as a dispassionate organisation that promotes leadership, good governance, innovation, productivity and corporate performance, and “therefore Mr. Dangote cherishes the award coming from a quarter like NECA.”

READ ALSO: Multinational Brands bag compliance award at ARCON.

He said: “NECA continues to remain a partner in progress, rewarding deserving companies for their contribution to national development. The Dangote Group will continue to contribute its quota to nation-building and promote responsible business all sectors we operate.”

Mr. Edwin stated that the Dangote Group’s effort in addressing Africa’s agricultural and energy crisis included the bold step in constructing the second largest fertiliser complex in the world, a 1,100km sub-sea gas pipeline, and the multi-billion dollar 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Nebolisa Anako, praised the employers’ body for providing a platform for identifying, ranking and celebrating the resilience, doggedness and outstanding performance of employers in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...