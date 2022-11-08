Dangote trains traders on financial literacy

Dangote Cement Plc has launched a circular economy programme, called ‘DangCircular’ as the company trained traders on financial literacy.

The new initiative aims to promote recycling and reuse of scarce resources in society to reduce landfilling and create wealth as a contribution to environmental sustainability.

DangCircular was rolled out during this year’s Dangote Sustainability Week, targeting students of Nigerian higher institutions.

The company partnered with the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and UNESCO-UNEVOC (UNESCO International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training) in a competition tagged, ‘Yaba Green Challenge’.Dangote employee volunteers and executives graced the finale of the competition to witness the presentation of 10 sustainability innovations the students created from waste after a screening of over 30 entries.

The event began with a tour of the Yabatech art museum, a courtesy visit to the College rector, and a donation of waste segregation bins made to the management of the school.

At the finale of the Yaba Green Challenge competition which had over 300 staff and students, the rector of the College, Engr Obafemi Omokungbe endorsed the initiative, describing the partnership between Yabatech and Dangote as a very strategic and exciting one.

He stated that “talks are ongoing to obtain patent rights for the innovations showcased at the event to share with the private sector for adoption.”

The General Manager, Sustainability, Dangote Industries, Dr Igazeuma Okoroba expressed satisfaction at the exhibition, saying, “the goal of DangCircular was to spur Nigeria’s transition to a circular economy and support wealth creation through waste.”

She also encouraged the institution to carry out cutting-edge research for the economic growth of society.

In the same vein, the company implemented “The Obalende Smart Money Campaign”, a financial literacy awareness campaign, to help over 300 traders of the Obada Obalende market to gain insight into managing money and limited resources sustainably. The initiative was part of activities to mark Sustainability Week in Nigeria and Pan Africa.

Speaking on the financial literacy campaign, the Lead, Health and Safety, Mr James Adenuga said, the theme of the yearly programme: ‘People, Planet and Profit – The Dangote Way’ is driven by employee volunteers, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He explained to the traders the meaning of sustainable development and why it was a topic of concern for traders.

Okoroba explained that “while seeking for their daily bread, it was important that the traders ensure that the needs of the present and future generations are not threatened by poor treatment of land, water, and natural resources available to us.”

Diversity and inclusion were other aspects Dangote Cement sought to make an impact on society during Sustainability Week as the Dangote volunteers engaged in a charity outreach targeting the Down syndrome community and the visually impaired.

The campaign for the visually impaired was to commemorate White Cane Safety day, an annual event celebrated worldwide every 15th of October.

The Dangote volunteers visited the Women and Children with Disability Initiative (WCWDI) home for visually impaired children, interacting with the children.

